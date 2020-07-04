All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7847 Robincreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7847 Robincreek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7847 Robincreek Drive

7847 Robincreek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7847 Robincreek Dr, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, recent paints, wood vinyl throughout, spacious rooms, located on a corner lot, covered front porch. All information and room sizes must be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7847 Robincreek Drive have any available units?
7847 Robincreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7847 Robincreek Drive have?
Some of 7847 Robincreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7847 Robincreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7847 Robincreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7847 Robincreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7847 Robincreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7847 Robincreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7847 Robincreek Drive offers parking.
Does 7847 Robincreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7847 Robincreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7847 Robincreek Drive have a pool?
No, 7847 Robincreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7847 Robincreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7847 Robincreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7847 Robincreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7847 Robincreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University