7847 El Pastel Drive

*RISD*This remarkable 4 bedroom home has so many updates! Features Hardwood flooring; granite counter-tops; Stainless Steel appliances; farm style sink; gas range*Master offers walk-in closet; includes adjoining office*study with very spacious secondary sleeping rooms. Enclosed sun-room overlooks sparkling pool with surrounding deck area and fruit trees for your enjoyment. **Pool maintenance provided**