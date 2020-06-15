All apartments in Dallas
7847 El Pastel Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 1:50 PM

7847 El Pastel Drive

7847 El Pastel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7847 El Pastel Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Estates West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*RISD*This remarkable 4 bedroom home has so many updates! Features Hardwood flooring; granite counter-tops; Stainless Steel appliances; farm style sink; gas range*Master offers walk-in closet; includes adjoining office*study with very spacious secondary sleeping rooms. Enclosed sun-room overlooks sparkling pool with surrounding deck area and fruit trees for your enjoyment. **Pool maintenance provided**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7847 El Pastel Drive have any available units?
7847 El Pastel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7847 El Pastel Drive have?
Some of 7847 El Pastel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7847 El Pastel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7847 El Pastel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7847 El Pastel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7847 El Pastel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7847 El Pastel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7847 El Pastel Drive offers parking.
Does 7847 El Pastel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7847 El Pastel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7847 El Pastel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7847 El Pastel Drive has a pool.
Does 7847 El Pastel Drive have accessible units?
No, 7847 El Pastel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7847 El Pastel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7847 El Pastel Drive has units with dishwashers.

