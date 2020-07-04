All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7832 Texridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7832 Texridge Dr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:35 AM

7832 Texridge Dr

7832 Texridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7832 Texridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7832 Texridge Dr have any available units?
7832 Texridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7832 Texridge Dr have?
Some of 7832 Texridge Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7832 Texridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7832 Texridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7832 Texridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7832 Texridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7832 Texridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7832 Texridge Dr offers parking.
Does 7832 Texridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7832 Texridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7832 Texridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7832 Texridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7832 Texridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7832 Texridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7832 Texridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7832 Texridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University