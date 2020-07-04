All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7815 Mirage Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7815 Mirage Valley Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:50 AM

7815 Mirage Valley Drive

7815 Mirage Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7815 Mirage Valley Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 Mirage Valley Drive have any available units?
7815 Mirage Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7815 Mirage Valley Drive have?
Some of 7815 Mirage Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 Mirage Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Mirage Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Mirage Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Mirage Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7815 Mirage Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 7815 Mirage Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7815 Mirage Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 Mirage Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Mirage Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 7815 Mirage Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7815 Mirage Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7815 Mirage Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Mirage Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 Mirage Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University