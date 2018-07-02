Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7815 Millstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7815 Millstone Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7815 Millstone Drive
7815 Millstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7815 Millstone Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice, updated duplex in east Dallas. 2 bed 1 bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have any available units?
7815 Millstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7815 Millstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Millstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Millstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7815 Millstone Drive offers parking.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have a pool?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University