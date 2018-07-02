All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:29 PM

7815 Millstone Drive

7815 Millstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7815 Millstone Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice, updated duplex in east Dallas. 2 bed 1 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 Millstone Drive have any available units?
7815 Millstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7815 Millstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Millstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Millstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7815 Millstone Drive offers parking.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have a pool?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 Millstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 Millstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

