Dallas, TX
781 Evergreen Hills Road
781 Evergreen Hills Road

781 Evergreen Hills Rd
Location

781 Evergreen Hills Rd, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful new construction with downtown views from the hilltop on which it sits. Warm modern design with lots of natural light. Near Methodist Hospital, Sylvan Thirty and Bishop Arts District. Minutes from Trinity Groves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Evergreen Hills Road have any available units?
781 Evergreen Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 781 Evergreen Hills Road have?
Some of 781 Evergreen Hills Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 Evergreen Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
781 Evergreen Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Evergreen Hills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 781 Evergreen Hills Road is pet friendly.
Does 781 Evergreen Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 781 Evergreen Hills Road offers parking.
Does 781 Evergreen Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 781 Evergreen Hills Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Evergreen Hills Road have a pool?
No, 781 Evergreen Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 781 Evergreen Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 781 Evergreen Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 781 Evergreen Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 781 Evergreen Hills Road has units with dishwashers.

