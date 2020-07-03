781 Evergreen Hills Road

781 Evergreen Hills Rd, Dallas, TX 75208 Kessler Park - Stevens Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Beautiful new construction with downtown views from the hilltop on which it sits. Warm modern design with lots of natural light. Near Methodist Hospital, Sylvan Thirty and Bishop Arts District. Minutes from Trinity Groves.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
