Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7752 Arkan Parkway

7752 Arkan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7752 Arkan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4affa240c5 ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home with brand new carpet and fresh paint. This property is Move-In Ready!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,500.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7752 Arkan Parkway have any available units?
7752 Arkan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7752 Arkan Parkway have?
Some of 7752 Arkan Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7752 Arkan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7752 Arkan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7752 Arkan Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 7752 Arkan Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 7752 Arkan Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7752 Arkan Parkway offers parking.
Does 7752 Arkan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7752 Arkan Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7752 Arkan Parkway have a pool?
No, 7752 Arkan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7752 Arkan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7752 Arkan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7752 Arkan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 7752 Arkan Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

