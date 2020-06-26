All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:21 PM

7733 Lovers Lane

7733 West Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7733 West Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highland Park schools. Nice single story brick home with hardwood floors. Living area with decorative fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with ceramic tile floor. Study. Two bedrooms and bath. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7733 Lovers Lane have any available units?
7733 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7733 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 7733 Lovers Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7733 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7733 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7733 Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7733 Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7733 Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7733 Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 7733 Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7733 Lovers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7733 Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 7733 Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7733 Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 7733 Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7733 Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7733 Lovers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

