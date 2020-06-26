7733 West Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75225 Caruth Hills and Homeplace
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Highland Park schools. Nice single story brick home with hardwood floors. Living area with decorative fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with ceramic tile floor. Study. Two bedrooms and bath. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7733 Lovers Lane have any available units?
7733 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7733 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 7733 Lovers Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7733 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7733 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.