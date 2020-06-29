7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600

Amenities

We invite you to take advantage of all the luxurious amenities offered at McCallum Crossing Apartment Homes. You will enjoy the sparkling pool, newly updated business center, and our many other amenities. Located in prestigious North Dallas, McCallum Crossing is convenient to the major thoroughfares Central Expressway, LBJ Freeway, George Bush, and North Dallas Tollway. Se Habla Espanol.



Apartment Features:

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Individual Climate Control

Dining Room

Breakfast Bar

Pantry

Patio or Balcony

Fireplace

Lighted Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Closets

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage Disposal

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Washer/Dryer Connections

Cable-ready

High-speed Internet Access

Extra Storage Space

Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)

Unfurnished

Corporate Units Available

Short Term Lease Available



Community Features:

Se Habla Espanol

Hi-Tech Business Center with Free Wi-Fi

Club House

Swimming Pool

BBQ Area

Dog Park

Reserved Parking

Guest Parking

Laundry Facilities On Site

Public Transportation on DART and UTD Bus Lines

Close to Shopping

Biking Distance to UTD

Plano and Richardson Schools

School Bus Pick Up in Front of Property

Package Receiving

On Site Maintenance



Apartment Types & Rates:

Special Offer: $100 Off First Month Rent, $25 App. Fee, $100 Deposit

1 Bed/1 Bath: $575 - $679 Rent, 525, 575, 600 and 675 Sq. Ft.

2 Bed/1 Bath: $925 Rent, 850 Sq. Ft.

Gas and Trash Pick-up Included in Rent

3, 6, 9, and 12 Month Leases Available



Mon - Fri: 9am - 5:30pm

Sat: 10am - 5pm

Sun: Closed or by appointment only