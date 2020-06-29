All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600

7720 Mccallum Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7720 Mccallum Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
We invite you to take advantage of all the luxurious amenities offered at McCallum Crossing Apartment Homes. You will enjoy the sparkling pool, newly updated business center, and our many other amenities. Located in prestigious North Dallas, McCallum Crossing is convenient to the major thoroughfares Central Expressway, LBJ Freeway, George Bush, and North Dallas Tollway. Se Habla Espanol.

Apartment Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Individual Climate Control
Dining Room
Breakfast Bar
Pantry
Patio or Balcony
Fireplace
Lighted Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closets
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Washer/Dryer Connections
Cable-ready
High-speed Internet Access
Extra Storage Space
Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)
Unfurnished
Corporate Units Available
Short Term Lease Available

Community Features:
Se Habla Espanol
Hi-Tech Business Center with Free Wi-Fi
Club House
Swimming Pool
BBQ Area
Dog Park
Reserved Parking
Guest Parking
Laundry Facilities On Site
Public Transportation on DART and UTD Bus Lines
Close to Shopping
Biking Distance to UTD
Plano and Richardson Schools
School Bus Pick Up in Front of Property
Package Receiving
On Site Maintenance

Apartment Types & Rates:
Special Offer: $100 Off First Month Rent, $25 App. Fee, $100 Deposit
1 Bed/1 Bath: $575 - $679 Rent, 525, 575, 600 and 675 Sq. Ft.
2 Bed/1 Bath: $925 Rent, 850 Sq. Ft.
Gas and Trash Pick-up Included in Rent
3, 6, 9, and 12 Month Leases Available

Mon - Fri: 9am - 5:30pm
Sat: 10am - 5pm
Sun: Closed or by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 have any available units?
7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 have?
Some of 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 is pet friendly.
Does 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 offer parking?
Yes, 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 offers parking.
Does 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 have a pool?
Yes, 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 has a pool.
Does 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 have accessible units?
No, 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 600 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University