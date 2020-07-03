7720 Mccallum Blvd Unit: 525

Amenities
We invite you to take advantage of all the luxurious amenities offered at McCallum Crossing Apartment Homes. You will enjoy the sparkling pool, newly updated business center, and our many other amenities. Located in prestigious North Dallas, McCallum Crossing is convenient to the major thoroughfares Central Expressway, LBJ Freeway, George Bush, and North Dallas Tollway. Se Habla Espanol.
Apartment Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Individual Climate Control
Dining Room
Breakfast Bar
Pantry
Patio or Balcony
Fireplace
Lighted Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closets
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Washer/Dryer Connections
Cable-ready
High-speed Internet Access
Extra Storage Space
Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)
Unfurnished
Corporate Units Available
Short Term Lease Available
Community Features:
Se Habla Espanol
Hi-Tech Business Center with Free Wi-Fi
Club House
Swimming Pool
BBQ Area
Dog Park
Reserved Parking
Guest Parking
Laundry Facilities On Site
Public Transportation on DART and UTD Bus Lines
Close to Shopping
Biking Distance to UTD
Plano and Richardson Schools
School Bus Pick Up in Front of Property
Package Receiving
On Site Maintenance
Apartment Types & Rates:
Special Offer: $100 Off First Month Rent, $25 App. Fee, $100 Deposit
1 Bed/1 Bath: $575 - $679 Rent, 525, 575, 600 and 675 Sq. Ft.
2 Bed/1 Bath: $925 Rent, 850 Sq. Ft.
Gas and Trash Pick-up Included in Rent
3, 6, 9, and 12 Month Leases Available
Mon - Fri: 9am - 5:30pm
Sat: 10am - 5pm
Sun: Closed or by appointment only