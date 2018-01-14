Rent Calculator
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7718 Mason Dells Drive
7718 Mason Dells Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7718 Mason Dells Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage. Great house in fabulous neighborhood. Large rooms. Great new appliances and newer pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7718 Mason Dells Drive have any available units?
7718 Mason Dells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7718 Mason Dells Drive have?
Some of 7718 Mason Dells Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7718 Mason Dells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7718 Mason Dells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 Mason Dells Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7718 Mason Dells Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7718 Mason Dells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7718 Mason Dells Drive offers parking.
Does 7718 Mason Dells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7718 Mason Dells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 Mason Dells Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7718 Mason Dells Drive has a pool.
Does 7718 Mason Dells Drive have accessible units?
No, 7718 Mason Dells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 Mason Dells Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7718 Mason Dells Drive has units with dishwashers.
