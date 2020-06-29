All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7714 Ike Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7714 Ike Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7714 Ike Avenue

7714 Ike Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7714 Ike Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love this delightful home with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Dallas is move-in ready! Open concept living/kitchen area with laminate wood floors! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Ike Avenue have any available units?
7714 Ike Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7714 Ike Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Ike Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Ike Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 Ike Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7714 Ike Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7714 Ike Avenue offers parking.
Does 7714 Ike Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7714 Ike Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Ike Avenue have a pool?
No, 7714 Ike Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7714 Ike Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7714 Ike Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Ike Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7714 Ike Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7714 Ike Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7714 Ike Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University