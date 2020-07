Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

NICE LARGE SINGLE STORY HOME, FORMAL DINING AREA, LARGE KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, LARGE LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE, ATRIUM AREA, LOTS OF CLOSETS, LARGE BEDROOMS, TWO CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD.....GREAT HOME...MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL....PLEASE USE TAR APP.....MUST HAVE DEPOSIT WITH APP.. OUR APP FEE IS 40 PER PERSON.....CERTIFIED FUNDS...PAYABLE TO SIGNATURE LEASING. ..BRING TO OUR OFFICE.. EMAIL AGENT IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS.....................................