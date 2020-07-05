All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7706 Ike Avenue

7706 Ike Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7706 Ike Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You will love this delightful home with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Dallas is move-in ready! Open concept living/kitchen area with laminate wood floors! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Ike Avenue have any available units?
7706 Ike Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7706 Ike Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Ike Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Ike Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 Ike Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7706 Ike Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7706 Ike Avenue offers parking.
Does 7706 Ike Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 Ike Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Ike Avenue have a pool?
No, 7706 Ike Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Ike Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7706 Ike Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Ike Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 Ike Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7706 Ike Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7706 Ike Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

