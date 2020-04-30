All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7704 Arkan Parkway

7704 Arkan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Arkan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOUSE WITH GREAT UPGRADES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 12MM LAMINATE FLOORING, TILE IN KITCHEN, ENTRY AND BATHS. FENCED YARD. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. A MUST SEE! Sorry, we do NOT accept Housing Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Arkan Parkway have any available units?
7704 Arkan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Arkan Parkway have?
Some of 7704 Arkan Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Arkan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Arkan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Arkan Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Arkan Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7704 Arkan Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Arkan Parkway offers parking.
Does 7704 Arkan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Arkan Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Arkan Parkway have a pool?
No, 7704 Arkan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Arkan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7704 Arkan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Arkan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 Arkan Parkway has units with dishwashers.

