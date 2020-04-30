BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOUSE WITH GREAT UPGRADES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 12MM LAMINATE FLOORING, TILE IN KITCHEN, ENTRY AND BATHS. FENCED YARD. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. A MUST SEE! Sorry, we do NOT accept Housing Vouchers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7704 Arkan Parkway have any available units?
7704 Arkan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Arkan Parkway have?
Some of 7704 Arkan Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Arkan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Arkan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.