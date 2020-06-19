All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7703 Claremont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7703 Claremont Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:39 AM

7703 Claremont Drive

7703 Claremont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7703 Claremont Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Two bedroom duplex; Corner lot. Located near Hwy 30E. This property has wood flooring and comes with all appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 Claremont Drive have any available units?
7703 Claremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7703 Claremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Claremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Claremont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive offer parking?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have a pool?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University