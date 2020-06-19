Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7703 Claremont Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:39 AM
7703 Claremont Drive
7703 Claremont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7703 Claremont Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Two bedroom duplex; Corner lot. Located near Hwy 30E. This property has wood flooring and comes with all appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have any available units?
7703 Claremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7703 Claremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Claremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Claremont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive offer parking?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have a pool?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 Claremont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 Claremont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
