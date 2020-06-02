7700 Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Rent includes electricity, water, and trash. Quiet, convenient, established community located north of Preston Hollow Village. Beautifully maintained grounds with large trees, flagstone seating areas away from pool, and nice walkways throughout. Gorgeous in ground pool just steps from this unit. This one level condo features open living area with wood floors, cute kitchen that includes a refrigerator. Upgraded walk-in closets provide an abundance of storage. French door from living area opens to nice balcony. Assigned parking space # 10 right outside your back door. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.