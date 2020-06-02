All apartments in Dallas
Location

7700 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Rent includes electricity, water, and trash. Quiet, convenient, established community located north of Preston Hollow Village. Beautifully maintained grounds with large trees, flagstone seating areas away from pool, and nice walkways throughout. Gorgeous in ground pool just steps from this unit. This one level condo features open living area with wood floors, cute kitchen that includes a refrigerator. Upgraded walk-in closets provide an abundance of storage. French door from living area opens to nice balcony. Assigned parking space # 10 right outside your back door. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Meadow Road have any available units?
7700 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 Meadow Road have?
Some of 7700 Meadow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 Meadow Road is pet friendly.
Does 7700 Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 7700 Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 7700 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7700 Meadow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 7700 Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 7700 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 7700 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.

