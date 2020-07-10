Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7662 Concordia Lane.
7662 Concordia Lane
7662 Concordia Lane
7662 Concordia Lane
Location
7662 Concordia Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice updated home with freshly paint, new flooring. new appliances. Big fenced back yard. Application fee made payable to Hopkins Realty & Assoc. LLC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7662 Concordia Lane have any available units?
7662 Concordia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7662 Concordia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7662 Concordia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7662 Concordia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7662 Concordia Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7662 Concordia Lane offer parking?
No, 7662 Concordia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7662 Concordia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7662 Concordia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7662 Concordia Lane have a pool?
No, 7662 Concordia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7662 Concordia Lane have accessible units?
No, 7662 Concordia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7662 Concordia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7662 Concordia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7662 Concordia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7662 Concordia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
