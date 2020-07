Amenities

Amazing value for the location and space in West Plano ISD! CLEAN and move in ready 3 bedroom home with 2 living areas!! This one has it all! Newly installed SS appliances, paint, granite c-tops, and designer fixtures and lighting. Beautiful flooring throughout and NO CARPET!! Light and bright with an enclosed patio! Great location close to award winning Plano schools, shopping and close to UTD. Agent related to Owner. Assigned parking and attached private dog run!