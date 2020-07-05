Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7639 Wesleyan Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:21 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7639 Wesleyan Drive
7639 Wesleyan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
7639 Wesleyan Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint, new Granite tile counter tops, first floor tiles and second floor carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7639 Wesleyan Drive have any available units?
7639 Wesleyan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7639 Wesleyan Drive have?
Some of 7639 Wesleyan Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7639 Wesleyan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7639 Wesleyan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 Wesleyan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7639 Wesleyan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7639 Wesleyan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7639 Wesleyan Drive offers parking.
Does 7639 Wesleyan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7639 Wesleyan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 Wesleyan Drive have a pool?
No, 7639 Wesleyan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7639 Wesleyan Drive have accessible units?
No, 7639 Wesleyan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 Wesleyan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7639 Wesleyan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
