7622 Hazel Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features ceiling fans, vinyl and carpet flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard. [LP-B] The home is located near Pleasant Grove Stadium, Sonic Drive-In, Eastfield College Pleasant Grove Campus, Pleasant Grove Branch Library, Goodwill and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.