Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:52 AM

7622 Hazel Rd

7622 Hazel Road · No Longer Available
Location

7622 Hazel Road, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features ceiling fans, vinyl and carpet flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard. [LP-B] The home is located near Pleasant Grove Stadium, Sonic Drive-In, Eastfield College Pleasant Grove Campus, Pleasant Grove Branch Library, Goodwill and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

