Wonderful spacious duplex. Large living area with fireplace. Sunny dining room with many windows. One bedroom downstairs with full bath. Two master sized bedrooms upstairs. Backyard has many trees and a covered patio. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7610 Thistle Lane have any available units?
7610 Thistle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 Thistle Lane have?
Some of 7610 Thistle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Thistle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Thistle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.