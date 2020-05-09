All apartments in Dallas
7610 Thistle Lane
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:48 PM

7610 Thistle Lane

7610 Thistle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7610 Thistle Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful spacious duplex. Large living area with fireplace. Sunny dining room with many windows. One bedroom downstairs with full bath. Two master sized bedrooms upstairs. Backyard has many trees and a covered patio. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Thistle Lane have any available units?
7610 Thistle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 Thistle Lane have?
Some of 7610 Thistle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Thistle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Thistle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Thistle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7610 Thistle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7610 Thistle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7610 Thistle Lane offers parking.
Does 7610 Thistle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Thistle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Thistle Lane have a pool?
No, 7610 Thistle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Thistle Lane have accessible units?
No, 7610 Thistle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Thistle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 Thistle Lane has units with dishwashers.

