7606 Kenwell Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:11 PM
7606 Kenwell Street
7606 Kenwell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7606 Kenwell Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location. 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom for rent. Newly remodeled, new appliances, clean, with large backyard. Close to restaurants, shopping, highways and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7606 Kenwell Street have any available units?
7606 Kenwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7606 Kenwell Street have?
Some of 7606 Kenwell Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7606 Kenwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
7606 Kenwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 Kenwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 7606 Kenwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7606 Kenwell Street offer parking?
No, 7606 Kenwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 7606 Kenwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 Kenwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 Kenwell Street have a pool?
No, 7606 Kenwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 7606 Kenwell Street have accessible units?
No, 7606 Kenwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 Kenwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7606 Kenwell Street has units with dishwashers.
