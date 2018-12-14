Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7547 Greenbrier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7547 Greenbrier Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7547 Greenbrier Drive
7547 Greenbrier Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7547 Greenbrier Drive, Dallas, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Storage shed and contents to be maintained by Landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7547 Greenbrier Drive have any available units?
7547 Greenbrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7547 Greenbrier Drive have?
Some of 7547 Greenbrier Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7547 Greenbrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7547 Greenbrier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7547 Greenbrier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7547 Greenbrier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7547 Greenbrier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7547 Greenbrier Drive offers parking.
Does 7547 Greenbrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7547 Greenbrier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7547 Greenbrier Drive have a pool?
No, 7547 Greenbrier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7547 Greenbrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 7547 Greenbrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7547 Greenbrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7547 Greenbrier Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University