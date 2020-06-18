All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7541 Amber Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7541 Amber Drive
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:34 PM

7541 Amber Drive

7541 Amber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7541 Amber Drive, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A single detached home with 3 bedrooms, living room, and 2 full baths. Home also includes 2 car garage. Near public schools and university, close access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 Amber Drive have any available units?
7541 Amber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7541 Amber Drive have?
Some of 7541 Amber Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7541 Amber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7541 Amber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 Amber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7541 Amber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7541 Amber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7541 Amber Drive offers parking.
Does 7541 Amber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 Amber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 Amber Drive have a pool?
No, 7541 Amber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7541 Amber Drive have accessible units?
No, 7541 Amber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 Amber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7541 Amber Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University