Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:34 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7541 Amber Drive
7541 Amber Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7541 Amber Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A single detached home with 3 bedrooms, living room, and 2 full baths. Home also includes 2 car garage. Near public schools and university, close access to freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7541 Amber Drive have any available units?
7541 Amber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7541 Amber Drive have?
Some of 7541 Amber Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7541 Amber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7541 Amber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 Amber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7541 Amber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7541 Amber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7541 Amber Drive offers parking.
Does 7541 Amber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 Amber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 Amber Drive have a pool?
No, 7541 Amber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7541 Amber Drive have accessible units?
No, 7541 Amber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 Amber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7541 Amber Drive has units with dishwashers.
