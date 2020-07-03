All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7534 Red Bud Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7534 Red Bud Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:14 AM

7534 Red Bud Drive

7534 Redbud Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7534 Redbud Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace Everglade Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7534 Red Bud Drive have any available units?
7534 Red Bud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7534 Red Bud Drive have?
Some of 7534 Red Bud Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7534 Red Bud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7534 Red Bud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7534 Red Bud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7534 Red Bud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7534 Red Bud Drive offer parking?
No, 7534 Red Bud Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7534 Red Bud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7534 Red Bud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7534 Red Bud Drive have a pool?
No, 7534 Red Bud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7534 Red Bud Drive have accessible units?
No, 7534 Red Bud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7534 Red Bud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7534 Red Bud Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University