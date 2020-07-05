All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:05 AM

7531 Villanova Street

7531 Villanova Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7531 Villanova Drive, Dallas, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kitchen with granite tops and tile back splash, Ken tile flooring in kitchen and nook. Brick fireplace in den. Washer & dryer not warranted. Refinished hand scraped hardwood floors throughout. Detached garage and large patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7531 Villanova Street have any available units?
7531 Villanova Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7531 Villanova Street have?
Some of 7531 Villanova Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7531 Villanova Street currently offering any rent specials?
7531 Villanova Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7531 Villanova Street pet-friendly?
No, 7531 Villanova Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7531 Villanova Street offer parking?
Yes, 7531 Villanova Street offers parking.
Does 7531 Villanova Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7531 Villanova Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7531 Villanova Street have a pool?
No, 7531 Villanova Street does not have a pool.
Does 7531 Villanova Street have accessible units?
No, 7531 Villanova Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7531 Villanova Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7531 Villanova Street has units with dishwashers.

