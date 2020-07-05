7531 Villanova Drive, Dallas, TX 75225 Caruth Hills and Homeplace
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kitchen with granite tops and tile back splash, Ken tile flooring in kitchen and nook. Brick fireplace in den. Washer & dryer not warranted. Refinished hand scraped hardwood floors throughout. Detached garage and large patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7531 Villanova Street have any available units?
7531 Villanova Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7531 Villanova Street have?
Some of 7531 Villanova Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7531 Villanova Street currently offering any rent specials?
7531 Villanova Street is not currently offering any rent specials.