Dallas, TX
7525 Olusta Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:11 PM

7525 Olusta Drive

7525 Olusta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7525 Olusta Dr, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 7525 Olusta DR has 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and living area. The flooring includes carpet and ceramic tile the kitchen includes a gas drop in range stove and oven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Olusta Drive have any available units?
7525 Olusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 Olusta Drive have?
Some of 7525 Olusta Drive's amenities include garage, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 Olusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Olusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Olusta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7525 Olusta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7525 Olusta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7525 Olusta Drive offers parking.
Does 7525 Olusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Olusta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Olusta Drive have a pool?
No, 7525 Olusta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7525 Olusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 7525 Olusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Olusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 Olusta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

