All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7525 Holly Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7525 Holly Hill Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:22 AM

7525 Holly Hill Drive

7525 Holly Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7525 Holly Hill Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly upgraded 2-2 large 2nd flr unit boasts dramatic vaulted ceilings & skylights in living area w remote ceiling fans. Built-in cabinets in living & hall areas allow ample storage. French doors from dining room open onto balcony. Kitchen complete w fridge, dishwasher, stovetop range & microwave. Laundry area fitted w full-size W&D. Luxurious neutral carpet in living,dining & BRs w floor tiles in entry, kitchen & baths. Master has en suite bath w 2 vanity sinks & large walk-in closet w extra shelving. 2nd BR features wall to wall sliding mirrored closets & separate bathroom. Quiet community w established & professional residents. Landscaped gardens w lap-size swimming pool & walking distance to nature & SoPac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Holly Hill Drive have any available units?
7525 Holly Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 Holly Hill Drive have?
Some of 7525 Holly Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 Holly Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Holly Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Holly Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7525 Holly Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7525 Holly Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 7525 Holly Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7525 Holly Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Holly Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Holly Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7525 Holly Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 7525 Holly Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7525 Holly Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Holly Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 Holly Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University