Lovely, open floorplan with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Nicely sized bedrooms, master has designated bath and walk in closet. Enjoy privacy in your back fenced in yard. Planned community close to major highways. Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7525 Amber Drive have any available units?
7525 Amber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7525 Amber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Amber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.