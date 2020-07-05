Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7524 Amber Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7524 Amber Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:59 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7524 Amber Dr
7524 Amber Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7524 Amber Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely spacious 3 bd 2 bath home freshly paint and new flooring throughout. Small fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7524 Amber Dr have any available units?
7524 Amber Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7524 Amber Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Amber Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Amber Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7524 Amber Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7524 Amber Dr offer parking?
No, 7524 Amber Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7524 Amber Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7524 Amber Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Amber Dr have a pool?
No, 7524 Amber Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Amber Dr have accessible units?
No, 7524 Amber Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Amber Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7524 Amber Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7524 Amber Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7524 Amber Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University