7523 CURRIN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly desirable corner lot with tree lined backyard. Spacious living areas, hardwoods, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas cook top. Updated master Bath with separate tub & shower. Large secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Two-car attached garage with lots of storage. Prime location near private schools, lots of SHOPPING destinations Northpark Center, Galleria & Numerous restaurants. Close to Central Expy, LBJ & Tollway. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee.