7523 CURRIN Drive

Amenities
Highly desirable corner lot with tree lined backyard. Spacious living areas, hardwoods, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas cook top. Updated master Bath with separate tub & shower. Large secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Two-car attached garage with lots of storage. Prime location near private schools, lots of SHOPPING destinations Northpark Center, Galleria & Numerous restaurants. Close to Central Expy, LBJ & Tollway. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee.