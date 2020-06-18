All apartments in Dallas
7523 CURRIN Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:50 PM

7523 CURRIN Drive

7523 Currin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Currin Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highly desirable corner lot with tree lined backyard. Spacious living areas, hardwoods, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas cook top. Updated master Bath with separate tub & shower. Large secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Two-car attached garage with lots of storage. Prime location near private schools, lots of SHOPPING destinations Northpark Center, Galleria & Numerous restaurants. Close to Central Expy, LBJ & Tollway. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 CURRIN Drive have any available units?
7523 CURRIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 CURRIN Drive have?
Some of 7523 CURRIN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 CURRIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7523 CURRIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 CURRIN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7523 CURRIN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7523 CURRIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7523 CURRIN Drive offers parking.
Does 7523 CURRIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7523 CURRIN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 CURRIN Drive have a pool?
No, 7523 CURRIN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7523 CURRIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 7523 CURRIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 CURRIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 CURRIN Drive has units with dishwashers.

