All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7522 Ashcrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7522 Ashcrest Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7522 Ashcrest Lane

7522 Ashcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7522 Ashcrest Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,848 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4587331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 Ashcrest Lane have any available units?
7522 Ashcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7522 Ashcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7522 Ashcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 Ashcrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7522 Ashcrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7522 Ashcrest Lane offer parking?
No, 7522 Ashcrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7522 Ashcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 Ashcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 Ashcrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7522 Ashcrest Lane has a pool.
Does 7522 Ashcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 7522 Ashcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 Ashcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7522 Ashcrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7522 Ashcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7522 Ashcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University