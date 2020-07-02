All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:03 AM

752 Panola Drive

752 Panola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

752 Panola Drive, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Lots of room in kitchen nook area, sunny family room is open to kitchen area. Separate master suite with walk-in closets. Easy access to highways, close to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Panola Drive have any available units?
752 Panola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Panola Drive have?
Some of 752 Panola Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Panola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
752 Panola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Panola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 752 Panola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 752 Panola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 752 Panola Drive offers parking.
Does 752 Panola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Panola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Panola Drive have a pool?
No, 752 Panola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 752 Panola Drive have accessible units?
No, 752 Panola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Panola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Panola Drive has units with dishwashers.

