Wonderful open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Lots of room in kitchen nook area, sunny family room is open to kitchen area. Separate master suite with walk-in closets. Easy access to highways, close to shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 752 Panola Drive have any available units?
752 Panola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Panola Drive have?
Some of 752 Panola Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Panola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
752 Panola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.