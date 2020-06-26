752 Ivywood Drive

Completely remodeled affordable modern home. Newly installed Roof, floors, walls, baths, kitchen, and paint. Garage have been converted into a Master suite with half bath. Large fenced back yard. Easy freeway access to I35 and I-20.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
