Dallas, TX
752 Ivywood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

752 Ivywood Drive

752 Ivywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

752 Ivywood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled affordable modern home. Newly installed Roof, floors, walls, baths, kitchen, and paint. Garage have been converted into a Master suite with half bath. Large fenced back yard. Easy freeway access to I35 and I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Ivywood Drive have any available units?
752 Ivywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 752 Ivywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
752 Ivywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Ivywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 752 Ivywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 752 Ivywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 752 Ivywood Drive offers parking.
Does 752 Ivywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Ivywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Ivywood Drive have a pool?
No, 752 Ivywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 752 Ivywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 752 Ivywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Ivywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Ivywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Ivywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Ivywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

