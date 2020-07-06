Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7504 Wood Slope Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7504 Wood Slope Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7504 Wood Slope Drive
7504 Wood Slope Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7504 Wood Slope Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7504 Wood Slope Drive have any available units?
7504 Wood Slope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7504 Wood Slope Drive have?
Some of 7504 Wood Slope Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7504 Wood Slope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Wood Slope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Wood Slope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7504 Wood Slope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7504 Wood Slope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Wood Slope Drive offers parking.
Does 7504 Wood Slope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Wood Slope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Wood Slope Drive have a pool?
No, 7504 Wood Slope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Wood Slope Drive have accessible units?
No, 7504 Wood Slope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Wood Slope Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Wood Slope Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University