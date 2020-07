Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool garage parking carport hot tub

Enjoy urban luxury living with easy access to Dallas' most exciting neighborhoods at 75 West. Discover a fresh new look and exciting upgrades in an incredibly convenient location. We're nestled between the High Five and Uptown, out of the hustle and bustle but moments away from everything. Explore trendy restaurants in Knox-Henderson and boho bars on Greenville Avenue. Shop nearby at NorthPark Mall, Preston Hollow, and the West Village. Find the perfect retreat with our wide selection of floor plans, which include spacious townhomes and studio suites. Live in a true community with a neighborhood feel, where you can stroll under tree-lined streets and meet friends at the pet park. Embrace the vibrant city spirit and create the lifestyle you've imagined. Come home to 75 West.