Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:47 AM

748 Cleardale Dr

748 Cleardale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

748 Cleardale Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Near 20 & Polk - 1 Story Brick & Siding House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Central Heat (Gas) & Air. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

(New Interior Paint & New Vinyl Plank Flooring April 2019)

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE4811308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Cleardale Dr have any available units?
748 Cleardale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 748 Cleardale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
748 Cleardale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Cleardale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Cleardale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 748 Cleardale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 748 Cleardale Dr offers parking.
Does 748 Cleardale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Cleardale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Cleardale Dr have a pool?
No, 748 Cleardale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 748 Cleardale Dr have accessible units?
No, 748 Cleardale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Cleardale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Cleardale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 Cleardale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 Cleardale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

