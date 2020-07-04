748 Cleardale Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Near 20 & Polk - 1 Story Brick & Siding House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Central Heat (Gas) & Air. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



(New Interior Paint & New Vinyl Plank Flooring April 2019)



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE4811308)