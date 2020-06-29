7471 Brentcove Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex Near White Rock Lake - 1 Story Duplex Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Full Size Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, (Electric) Cooktop and Single Built-in Wall Oven, Disposal, Portable Microwave, (Gas) Fireplace, Central (Gas) Heat and Air and Fenced Yard with Patio.



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Basic Lawn Care Included. Parking is on street.



(RLNE2402043)