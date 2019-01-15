All apartments in Dallas
746 Grambling Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

746 Grambling Drive

746 Grambling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

746 Grambling Drive, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

dishwasher
bbq/grill
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
4 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled on a quiet street in a South Dallas neighborhood. Open floor plan with beautiful laminate flooring. New carpet. Fenced backyard, nice size for backyard grilling. Easy access to major freeways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Grambling Drive have any available units?
746 Grambling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 Grambling Drive have?
Some of 746 Grambling Drive's amenities include dishwasher, bbq/grill, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Grambling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
746 Grambling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Grambling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 746 Grambling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 746 Grambling Drive offer parking?
No, 746 Grambling Drive does not offer parking.
Does 746 Grambling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Grambling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Grambling Drive have a pool?
No, 746 Grambling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 746 Grambling Drive have accessible units?
No, 746 Grambling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Grambling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 Grambling Drive has units with dishwashers.

