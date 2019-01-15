4 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled on a quiet street in a South Dallas neighborhood. Open floor plan with beautiful laminate flooring. New carpet. Fenced backyard, nice size for backyard grilling. Easy access to major freeways and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 746 Grambling Drive have?
Some of 746 Grambling Drive's amenities include dishwasher, bbq/grill, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
