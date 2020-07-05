Rent Calculator
7459 Concordia Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:04 AM
1 of 8
7459 Concordia Lane
7459 Concordia Lane
No Longer Available
7459 Concordia Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in Dallas. Tile flooring throughout, Fresh paint. Two good size living rooms and 1 dining room. Open Kitchen with stove and over and dishwasher.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7459 Concordia Lane have any available units?
7459 Concordia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7459 Concordia Lane have?
Some of 7459 Concordia Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7459 Concordia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7459 Concordia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7459 Concordia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7459 Concordia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7459 Concordia Lane offer parking?
No, 7459 Concordia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7459 Concordia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7459 Concordia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7459 Concordia Lane have a pool?
No, 7459 Concordia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7459 Concordia Lane have accessible units?
No, 7459 Concordia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7459 Concordia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7459 Concordia Lane has units with dishwashers.
