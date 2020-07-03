All apartments in Dallas
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214

Location

7440 La Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
East Dallas/White Rock unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 18660941

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 have any available units?
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 have?
Some of 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 currently offering any rent specials?
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 is pet friendly.
Does 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 offer parking?
Yes, 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 offers parking.
Does 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 have a pool?
Yes, 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 has a pool.
Does 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 have accessible units?
Yes, 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 has accessible units.
Does 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 has units with dishwashers.

