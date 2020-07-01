7437 Miller Ave

Amenities
Tidy Guest Apartment in the M Streets and historic Vickery Place District. This new construction build was designed with security and privacy in mind. The guest house is accessed via a gated, alley entrance. Parking/Garage area is shared with home owners. Gleaming hardwood floors and brand new kitchen with appliances. The property is surrounded by mature trees. 3 blocks from Lower Greenville restaurants and bars, and easy access to Sprouts, Trader Joes, Knox/Henderson shopping, and West Village/Uptown. 1 Bed/1 Bath with washer/dryer in unit. 1 Parking Space.
Managed by: AvenueWest Dallas
Broker: Paul Guthrie
XMIL2