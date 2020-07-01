All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7437 Miller Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7437 Miller Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7437 Miller Ave

7437 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7437 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Tidy Guest Apartment in the M Streets and historic Vickery Place District. This new construction build was designed with security and privacy in mind. The guest house is accessed via a gated, alley entrance. Parking/Garage area is shared with home owners. Gleaming hardwood floors and brand new kitchen with appliances. The property is surrounded by mature trees. 3 blocks from Lower Greenville restaurants and bars, and easy access to Sprouts, Trader Joes, Knox/Henderson shopping, and West Village/Uptown. 1 Bed/1 Bath with washer/dryer in unit. 1 Parking Space.

Managed by: AvenueWest Dallas
Broker: Paul Guthrie
XMIL2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7437 Miller Ave have any available units?
7437 Miller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7437 Miller Ave have?
Some of 7437 Miller Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7437 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7437 Miller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7437 Miller Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7437 Miller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7437 Miller Ave offers parking.
Does 7437 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7437 Miller Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 7437 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7437 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 7437 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7437 Miller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University