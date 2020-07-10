7436 Caruth Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Luxury living abounds within this French Tudor estate. Authentic French touches throughout including stone, herring-bone brickwork, half-timber accents, built-in solid hand-hewn wood beams & leaded glass windows. Gorgeous chef's kitchen features 48 inch Viking Range, pull out spice corbels, farmhouse sink, & built-in Miele coffee station. Posh downstairs master suite, 5 large bedrooms up each with a private bath & WIC. The home also features a covered patio with an outdoor fireplace, built in kitchen all overlooking a beautiful custom built pool. Located in prominent Highland Park ISD!