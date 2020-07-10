All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

7436 Caruth Boulevard

7436 Caruth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7436 Caruth Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury living abounds within this French Tudor estate. Authentic French touches throughout including stone, herring-bone brickwork, half-timber accents, built-in solid hand-hewn wood beams & leaded glass windows. Gorgeous chef's kitchen features 48 inch Viking Range, pull out spice corbels, farmhouse sink, & built-in Miele coffee station. Posh downstairs master suite, 5 large bedrooms up each with a private bath & WIC. The home also features a covered patio with an outdoor fireplace, built in kitchen all overlooking a beautiful custom built pool. Located in prominent Highland Park ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7436 Caruth Boulevard have any available units?
7436 Caruth Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7436 Caruth Boulevard have?
Some of 7436 Caruth Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7436 Caruth Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7436 Caruth Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7436 Caruth Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7436 Caruth Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7436 Caruth Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7436 Caruth Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7436 Caruth Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7436 Caruth Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7436 Caruth Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7436 Caruth Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7436 Caruth Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7436 Caruth Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7436 Caruth Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7436 Caruth Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

