All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7431 Bayberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7431 Bayberry Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

7431 Bayberry Lane

7431 Bayberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7431 Bayberry Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Dallas, TX. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,420 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 Bayberry Lane have any available units?
7431 Bayberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7431 Bayberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7431 Bayberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 Bayberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7431 Bayberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7431 Bayberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7431 Bayberry Lane offers parking.
Does 7431 Bayberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 Bayberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 Bayberry Lane have a pool?
No, 7431 Bayberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7431 Bayberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 7431 Bayberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 Bayberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 Bayberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7431 Bayberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7431 Bayberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University