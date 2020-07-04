Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7426 Ridgewick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7426 Ridgewick Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7426 Ridgewick Drive
7426 Ridgewick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7426 Ridgewick Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom and 2 bath house. Big yard for the kids to place. Appliances included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7426 Ridgewick Drive have any available units?
7426 Ridgewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7426 Ridgewick Drive have?
Some of 7426 Ridgewick Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7426 Ridgewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7426 Ridgewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7426 Ridgewick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7426 Ridgewick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7426 Ridgewick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7426 Ridgewick Drive offers parking.
Does 7426 Ridgewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7426 Ridgewick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7426 Ridgewick Drive have a pool?
No, 7426 Ridgewick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7426 Ridgewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 7426 Ridgewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7426 Ridgewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7426 Ridgewick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University