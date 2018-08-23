Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7417 Alto Caro Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:19 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7417 Alto Caro Drive
7417 Alto Caro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7417 Alto Caro Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful open floor plan home with huge living room. Carpets will be replaced and home will be painted for new tenants. Nice backyard with a large covered patio. Excellent Richardson schools!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7417 Alto Caro Drive have any available units?
7417 Alto Caro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7417 Alto Caro Drive have?
Some of 7417 Alto Caro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7417 Alto Caro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7417 Alto Caro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 Alto Caro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7417 Alto Caro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7417 Alto Caro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7417 Alto Caro Drive offers parking.
Does 7417 Alto Caro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7417 Alto Caro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 Alto Caro Drive have a pool?
No, 7417 Alto Caro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7417 Alto Caro Drive have accessible units?
No, 7417 Alto Caro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 Alto Caro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7417 Alto Caro Drive has units with dishwashers.
