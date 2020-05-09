All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7411 Brierfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7411 Brierfield Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:51 AM

7411 Brierfield Drive

7411 Brierfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7411 Brierfield Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near McDonald's, Rickett's Branch Park, TG Terry Elementary School and more. Tenant is responsible for verifying utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Brierfield Drive have any available units?
7411 Brierfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7411 Brierfield Drive have?
Some of 7411 Brierfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Brierfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Brierfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Brierfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7411 Brierfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7411 Brierfield Drive offer parking?
No, 7411 Brierfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7411 Brierfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 Brierfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Brierfield Drive have a pool?
No, 7411 Brierfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7411 Brierfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 7411 Brierfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Brierfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 Brierfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University