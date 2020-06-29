All apartments in Dallas
7408 Fox Crossing Court
7408 Fox Crossing Court

7408 Fox Crossing Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7408 Fox Crossing Ct, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 Fox Crossing Court have any available units?
7408 Fox Crossing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 Fox Crossing Court have?
Some of 7408 Fox Crossing Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 Fox Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
7408 Fox Crossing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 Fox Crossing Court pet-friendly?
No, 7408 Fox Crossing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7408 Fox Crossing Court offer parking?
No, 7408 Fox Crossing Court does not offer parking.
Does 7408 Fox Crossing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7408 Fox Crossing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 Fox Crossing Court have a pool?
No, 7408 Fox Crossing Court does not have a pool.
Does 7408 Fox Crossing Court have accessible units?
No, 7408 Fox Crossing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 Fox Crossing Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 Fox Crossing Court has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

