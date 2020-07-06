Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
/
7407 Cloverglen Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:38 PM
7407 Cloverglen Drive
7407 Cloverglen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7407 Cloverglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
A very nice 4BD-2BA-2GA home! Great floor plan, large living room with big woodburning fireplace and ceiling fans.
Schools within walking distance. Close to Cedar Hill State Park and Joe Pool Lake. Easy access to US-67 and I-20.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7407 Cloverglen Drive have any available units?
7407 Cloverglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7407 Cloverglen Drive have?
Some of 7407 Cloverglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7407 Cloverglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7407 Cloverglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 Cloverglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7407 Cloverglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7407 Cloverglen Drive offer parking?
No, 7407 Cloverglen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7407 Cloverglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 Cloverglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 Cloverglen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7407 Cloverglen Drive has a pool.
Does 7407 Cloverglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7407 Cloverglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 Cloverglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 Cloverglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
